Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $18,974,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $155.65. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,784 shares of company stock worth $61,403,881 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

