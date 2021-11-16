AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.78. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $73.86.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of AECOM worth $38,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.