Aegis Cuts VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Price Target to $9.00

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,200. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $212.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.67.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. Equities analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in VolitionRx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,673,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 126,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,833 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 1,428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VolitionRx by 722.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 216,617 shares in the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

