Aegis Cuts VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Price Target to $9.00

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,200. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $212.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.74. VolitionRx has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.67.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. Equities analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About VolitionRx
VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
