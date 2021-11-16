AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE AER traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244,166 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after acquiring an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after acquiring an additional 147,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

