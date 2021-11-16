Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AVTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

