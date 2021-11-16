Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
