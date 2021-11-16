Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Natixis bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,147. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

