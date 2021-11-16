Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price objective on Ag Growth International and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.22.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$31.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.64. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$599.80 million and a P/E ratio of 51.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

