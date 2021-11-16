Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Agora updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of API stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,036. Agora has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.48 and a beta of -0.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agora stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 397.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Agora were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

