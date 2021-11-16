AirSwap (AST) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.90 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $68.61 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00217228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010525 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

