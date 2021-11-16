Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Shares of NASDAQ AKUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Akouos has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $300.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akouos by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 76.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Akouos by 13.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Akouos
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
