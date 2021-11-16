Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Akouos has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $300.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Akouos will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akouos by 10.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Akouos by 458.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 76.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Akouos by 13.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akouos during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

