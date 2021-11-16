Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.68. Albany International reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of AIN traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $87.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37. Albany International has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.