Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.16

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

