Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.
About Aleafia Health
Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Aleafia Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aleafia Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.