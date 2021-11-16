Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Aleafia Health stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Aleafia Health has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

