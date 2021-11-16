Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALFVY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $44.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. Analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

