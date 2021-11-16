Alien Worlds (TLM) Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $211.15 million and approximately $124.78 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00068015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00070957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00092608 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,651.40 or 0.99747414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.47 or 0.06998556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

