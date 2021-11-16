Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Gary Lynn Nelson Sells 195,597 Shares

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 12.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

