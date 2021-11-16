Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALKT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,668 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,943 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

