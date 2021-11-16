Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Down 82.6% in October

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Allied Security Innovations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes and related packaging security systems, security products for palletized cargo, physical security systems for tractors, trailers and containers . The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

