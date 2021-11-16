Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Down 82.6% in October

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Allied Security Innovations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
Allied Security Innovations Company Profile
