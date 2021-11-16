Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after purchasing an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 430,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,156. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

