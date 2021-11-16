Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.28 ($54.44).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALO shares. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €33.04 ($38.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.68 and a 200 day moving average of €37.49.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

