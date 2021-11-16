Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $82,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 1,726,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,024. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Alto Ingredients by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.