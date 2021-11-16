Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

