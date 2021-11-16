Amalgamated Bank Has $709,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.47. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

