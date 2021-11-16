Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 139.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 123,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

