Amalgamated Bank Invests $704,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.