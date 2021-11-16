Amalgamated Bank Makes New $609,000 Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 70,471 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $978,842.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,750 shares of company stock worth $4,873,695. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.