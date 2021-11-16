Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 888,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 119,575 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE ALEX opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

