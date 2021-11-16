Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Inogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.52 million, a P/E ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

INGN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

