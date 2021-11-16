Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMWD stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $64.08 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

