Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

AMAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,565. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $136,933. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

