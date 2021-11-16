America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Purchases 19,800 Shares

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 12th, Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,200 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00.

NASDAQ ATAX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. 196,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $431.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 50.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,159,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 765,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 691,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 134,076 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

