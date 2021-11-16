American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $1,760,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.