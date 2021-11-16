American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.68. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $26.09.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,726 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 111,421 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 120.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $1,760,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
