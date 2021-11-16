American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Equity's shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The company's fixed index and fixed rate annuity products guarantying principal protection, competitive rates of credited interest, tax-deferred growth, guaranteed lifetime income and alternative payout options poise it well to benefit, given its targeted demography. This premier fixed index annuity producer remains focused on expanding into middle market credit, real estate, infrastructure debt and agricultural loans. Its balance sheet has been strengthened by a rising cash balance. American Equity remains committed to reward shareholders via share buybacks and dividends. The company targets sales between $5 and $6 billion in 2021. However, a sustained low-rate environment has been weighing on its earned yield. High costs induce margin contraction concerns.”

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of AEL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. 1,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,312. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 998,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4,390.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.