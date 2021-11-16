American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,842. American Express has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $189.03. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

