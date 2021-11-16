American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after purchasing an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after purchasing an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.