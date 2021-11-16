American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. 72,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,844. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,440,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

