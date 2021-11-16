American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 6.45. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

