American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded by HC Wainwright to “Buy”

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Resources by 559.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 647,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Resources by 39.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Resources by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in American Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in American Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

