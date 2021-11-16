American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.14.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day moving average of $274.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

