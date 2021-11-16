AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $824.43 million, a PE ratio of -364.00 and a beta of -0.59. AMMO has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AMMO by 89.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 55.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AMMO by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

