Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

