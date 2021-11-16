Ampleforth (AMPL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.59 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001403 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $227.57 million and $7.59 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.87 or 0.00216605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010479 BTC.

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 341,181,983 coins and its circulating supply is 266,409,376 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.