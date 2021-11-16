Analysts Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Cameco posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 84,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,439. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -85.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cameco by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cameco by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

