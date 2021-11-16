Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.15 Million

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $581.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $590.18 million. LHC Group posted sales of $532.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.89. The stock had a trading volume of 207,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,184. LHC Group has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

