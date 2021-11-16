Analysts Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.60. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in QIAGEN by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QGEN traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,502. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.24.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

