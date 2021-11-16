Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Veeco Instruments posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of VECO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 1,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,391. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

