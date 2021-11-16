Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.36. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.42. 3,426,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,197. The company has a market cap of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average is $113.77. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $98.59 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,585.9% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 262,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 246,734 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 406,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,633,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

