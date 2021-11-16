Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 520,344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASMB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 28,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

