Analysts Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce $85.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.34 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $82.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

