Analysts Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of Denny’s stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 23,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,633. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

